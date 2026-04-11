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Cyclone Vaianu Looms: New Zealand on High Alert

Cyclone Vaianu, expected to hit New Zealand, poses significant flood risks for Auckland and surrounding regions. With winds reaching 130 km/h, authorities have issued evacuation orders, particularly for North Island areas. Prime Minister Luxon advises residents to prepare, recalling past cyclones’ devastation.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 11-04-2026 09:58 IST | Created: 11-04-2026 09:58 IST
Cyclone Vaianu Looms: New Zealand on High Alert

Cyclone Vaianu, bearing down on New Zealand, threatens to unleash severe flooding in Auckland, the largest city, according to weather forecasts. Authorities have issued evacuation orders across parts of the North Island as the storm looms.

The cyclone will likely bring heavy rainfall and strong winds, reaching speeds of up to 130 km/h. Auckland, home to 1.7 million people, is bracing for up to 110 mm of rain, accompanied by heavy swells and potential coastal inundation over the weekend.

Authorities have declared emergencies in several regions, including Whakatane, where evacuations are underway. The storm could lead to storm surges and landslides, with waves up to 13 meters high. Prime Minister Christopher Luxon has urged residents to prepare for potential power cuts and safety checks, recalling Cyclone Gabrielle's past devastation.

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