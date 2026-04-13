Rosatom Begins Final Evacuation from Iran's Bushehr Plant

Russia's state nuclear corporation, Rosatom, has commenced the final phase of evacuation from the Bushehr nuclear power plant in Iran. This announcement was made by Rosatom chief Alexei Likhachev, as reported by RIA.

Likhachev informed that a total of 108 Rosatom personnel are set to leave the facility. The evacuation marks a significant step in the de-escalation of Rosatom's operations in the region.

The move follows a period of heightened tensions and underscores the corporation's strategic decisions concerning international operations.