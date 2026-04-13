Bomb Threat Sparks Evacuation at Chandigarh Passport Office

A bomb threat emailed to Chandigarh's passport office prompted an evacuation on Monday, according to officials.

Authorities ensured that people exited the premises calmly, avoiding panic, as a comprehensive search ensued, Sector 31 SHO Hari Om Sharma reported. Despite meticulous efforts, no suspicious items were discovered, though investigations remain ongoing.

This security scare follows a pattern of recent false bomb threats targeting various locations in Punjab and Haryana, highlighting the need for continued vigilance and swift response protocols.

(With inputs from agencies.)