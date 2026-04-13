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Bomb Threat Sparks Evacuation at Chandigarh Passport Office

A bomb threat via email led to an evacuation at Chandigarh's passport office. Despite thorough searches by authorities, nothing suspicious was found. This incident follows a series of recent bomb threats in the region, including threats to schools and the High Court, all of which were hoaxes.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Chandigarh | Updated: 13-04-2026 17:14 IST | Created: 13-04-2026 17:14 IST
Bomb Threat Sparks Evacuation at Chandigarh Passport Office
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A bomb threat emailed to Chandigarh's passport office prompted an evacuation on Monday, according to officials.

Authorities ensured that people exited the premises calmly, avoiding panic, as a comprehensive search ensued, Sector 31 SHO Hari Om Sharma reported. Despite meticulous efforts, no suspicious items were discovered, though investigations remain ongoing.

This security scare follows a pattern of recent false bomb threats targeting various locations in Punjab and Haryana, highlighting the need for continued vigilance and swift response protocols.

(With inputs from agencies.)

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