Swift Response Averts Tragedy in Anand Nagar Building

Seventeen people were rescued unharmed after a minor fire erupted in a residential building in Anand Nagar Colony early Saturday, officials reported.

Originating in the electrical meter area on the ground floor under the staircase, the fire drew a swift response from Amberpet Fire Station. Fire personnel acted promptly to extinguish the flames and ensure the safety of all occupants.

The Telangana Fire, Disaster Response, Emergency, and Civil Defence Department commended the firefighters for their effective and timely measures in averting potential disaster.