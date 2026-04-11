Swift Response Averts Tragedy in Anand Nagar Building
A minor fire broke out in a residential building in Anand Nagar Colony, Hyderabad, on Saturday. All 17 residents were rescued without injuries. The fire, likely caused by electrical faults, was quickly extinguished by Amberpet Fire Station personnel. Telangana Fire Department praised their effective and prompt response.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Hyderabad | Updated: 11-04-2026 14:18 IST | Created: 11-04-2026 14:18 IST
- Country:
- India
Seventeen people were rescued unharmed after a minor fire erupted in a residential building in Anand Nagar Colony early Saturday, officials reported.
Originating in the electrical meter area on the ground floor under the staircase, the fire drew a swift response from Amberpet Fire Station. Fire personnel acted promptly to extinguish the flames and ensure the safety of all occupants.
The Telangana Fire, Disaster Response, Emergency, and Civil Defence Department commended the firefighters for their effective and timely measures in averting potential disaster.
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