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Swift Action Averts Disaster in Anand Nagar: 17 Rescued

A minor fire broke out in a residential building in Anand Nagar Colony, prompting a swift response from Amberpet Fire Station. Seventeen people were safely evacuated with no reported injuries. The fire, believed to have started in the electrical meter area, was quickly extinguished.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Hyderabad | Updated: 11-04-2026 14:37 IST | Created: 11-04-2026 14:37 IST
Swift Action Averts Disaster in Anand Nagar: 17 Rescued
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  • India

Seventeen people were safely rescued from a residential building in Anand Nagar Colony after a minor fire erupted, fire officials reported on Saturday. No casualties or injuries were recorded in the incident, which took place in the G+3 building with a penthouse just after 7 AM.

The fire was traced back to the ground floor, originating in the electrical meter area under the staircase. Authorities suspect the cause was electrical in nature.

Response teams from the Amberpet Fire Station swiftly arrived on the scene to control the fire. All residents were evacuated safely, and the fire was extinguished promptly. Director General Vikram Singh Mann praised the quick and effective actions of the firefighters who prevented any harm.

(With inputs from agencies.)

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