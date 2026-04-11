Experts Alarmed by Deterioration of Lonar Lake's Unique Ecosystem

Renowned astronomer DK Soman has raised alarms over the worsening condition of Lonar Lake in Maharashtra's Buldhana district. Known globally as the largest basaltic impact crater, the site is experiencing ecological disruption that threatens its scientific significance.

At a recent science programme, Soman highlighted concerns about the lake's saline water and its changing pH levels. The water level has mysteriously risen, submerging ancient Hemadpanthi temples within the crater. These changes could result from human activities like borewell drilling or seepage from neighboring water bodies.

Soman urged local authorities to investigate these changes and implement immediate corrective measures. Known also for his work in almanac making, Soman emphasized the urgency to preserve this rare geological and ecological treasure.

(With inputs from agencies.)