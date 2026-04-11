Tragedy on the Yamuna: Devastating Boat Capsize in Vrindavan

The recent boat tragedy in Vrindavan has claimed 11 lives, with the recovery of a body on Saturday. The operator of the vessel has been arrested, highlighting alleged negligence, officials said. Efforts from the NDRF and Army continue, while investigations will soon commence.

The accident occurred when a boat carrying tourists, from a group of pilgrims from Punjab, capsized on the Yamuna River. The mishap allegedly involved the vessel colliding with a floating pontoon drum, causing it to overturn, local officials reported.

Among the rescued, 22 individuals were saved, with four still missing. Authorities are preparing for the inquiry, which follows safety concerns over inadequate safety measures, such as absent life jackets, that allegedly contributed to the tragic incident.

(With inputs from agencies.)