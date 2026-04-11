Left Menu

Tragedy on the Yamuna: Devastating Boat Capsize in Vrindavan

A tragic boat accident on the Yamuna River in Vrindavan resulted in 11 confirmed deaths and several others missing. The boat operator has been arrested for negligence. Rescuers, including the NDRF, continue their search, while an inquiry into the mishap is planned. The accident involved pilgrims from Punjab.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mathura | Updated: 11-04-2026 15:42 IST | Created: 11-04-2026 15:42 IST
Tragedy on the Yamuna: Devastating Boat Capsize in Vrindavan
  • Country:
  • India

The recent boat tragedy in Vrindavan has claimed 11 lives, with the recovery of a body on Saturday. The operator of the vessel has been arrested, highlighting alleged negligence, officials said. Efforts from the NDRF and Army continue, while investigations will soon commence.

The accident occurred when a boat carrying tourists, from a group of pilgrims from Punjab, capsized on the Yamuna River. The mishap allegedly involved the vessel colliding with a floating pontoon drum, causing it to overturn, local officials reported.

Among the rescued, 22 individuals were saved, with four still missing. Authorities are preparing for the inquiry, which follows safety concerns over inadequate safety measures, such as absent life jackets, that allegedly contributed to the tragic incident.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Delhi's New EV Policy: Charging Up the Future

Delhi's New EV Policy: Charging Up the Future

 India
2
Bengal's women will benefit from 33 pc reservation in govt jobs, which would be implemented after BJP comes to power in state: Modi.

Bengal's women will benefit from 33 pc reservation in govt jobs, which would...

 India
3
The Political Storm: Kerala Marriage Controversy

The Political Storm: Kerala Marriage Controversy

 India
4
Justice Served: Mass Convictions in Abuja's Militant Trials

Justice Served: Mass Convictions in Abuja's Militant Trials

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

FinTech boom falls short without AI skills

Global health gaps persist despite progress, rooted in centuries of social inequality

Why humans are now frontline defense against AI cyber attacks

Dark web ransomware networks adopt AI tools to expand global cyber threats

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026