Tornado Strikes Jammu: Rare Weather Phenomenon Unnerves Residents

In a rare weather event, a tornado made a startling appearance in Jammu's Akhnoor area on Saturday evening.

Dr Mukhtar Ahmad from the J-K Meteorological Department confirmed the tornado's brief 10-minute duration in an open field. Residents experienced panic as the swirling wind lifted dust and debris into the air.

Though no damage was reported, the phenomenon, typical for the region, saw many seeking shelter and recording videos shared on social media. The tornado started as a squall line triggered by thunderstorm cells, marking an unusual occurrence in the area.

(With inputs from agencies.)