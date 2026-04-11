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Infrastructure Boom in Meghalaya: MDoNER Secretary Reviews Key Projects

Sanjay Jaju, secretary of the MDoNER, reviewed infrastructure and tourism projects worth Rs 1,411.58 crore in Meghalaya, exceeding the normative allocation. Projects include a new road, an IT park, and several tourism ventures. Jaju expressed satisfaction with progress, highlighting the region's economic and infrastructural growth.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Shilllong | Updated: 11-04-2026 21:38 IST | Created: 11-04-2026 21:38 IST
Infrastructure Boom in Meghalaya: MDoNER Secretary Reviews Key Projects
infrastructure
  • Country:
  • India

Sanjay Jaju, the secretary of the Ministry of Development of the North Eastern Region (MDoNER), has reviewed extensive infrastructure and tourism projects in Meghalaya, with a total sanctioned cost of Rs 1,411.58 crore.

During his two-day visit, Jaju assessed projects from FY 2022-23 to FY 2025-26, exceeding the initial allocation of Rs 1,262 crore. Key developments include a new four-lane road in New Shillong Township and an IT Park in Tura, as well as significant investments in tourism like the Sohra Tourism Circuit.

Pleased with the progress, Jaju noted improvements in road infrastructure and economic growth, highlighting the area's logistics and natural resources' potential.

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