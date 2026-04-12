World on Edge: Protests, Negotiations, and Landmark Events Unfold

Global tensions rise as world news unfolds dramatic events over the weekend. Protests in Ireland against rising fuel prices led to blockades, demanding immediate government action, while over 500 protesters were arrested in London amidst opposition to the banning of the Palestine Action group.

Meanwhile, high-stakes negotiations between the U.S. and Iran kicked off in Pakistan, aimed at ending their historic conflict in the Middle East. As part of international efforts towards peace, the Ukraine-Russia prisoner swap ahead of the Easter ceasefire signals steps towards resolution.

In Hungary, voters head to the polls in an election that could reshape the nation's political landscape and impact Western right-wing circles. In space, NASA's Artemis II crew made a successful return from their groundbreaking mission orbiting the moon, marking a milestone in space exploration.