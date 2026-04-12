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Cyclone Vaianu Strikes, Leaves Thousands Without Power in New Zealand

Cyclone Vaianu hit New Zealand's North Island, causing widespread power outages and evacuations. With winds over 130 kph and heavy rain, emergency declarations were issued for multiple regions. Despite tracking away from Auckland, the storm brings concerns of coastal inundation. Memories of past disasters linger as authorities brace for further impacts.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Sydney | Updated: 12-04-2026 07:36 IST | Created: 12-04-2026 07:36 IST
Cyclone Vaianu Strikes, Leaves Thousands Without Power in New Zealand
  • Country:
  • Australia

Cyclone Vaianu unleashed its fury on New Zealand's North Island on Sunday, disrupting power to thousands and causing mass evacuations. Emergency declarations and 'red' wind warnings were issued as the cyclone brought winds surpassing 130 kph, heavy rainfall, and large swells, according to MetService forecasts.

The storm veered towards the fringes of the North Island, thus sparing Auckland from the most severe impacts, Emergency Management Minister Mark Mitchell confirmed. However, heightened winds and swells are expected as Vaianu crosses the coast, prompting concerns over potential flooding during high tides this afternoon.

Power outages have affected approximately 5,000 homes, and emergency teams, including the New Zealand Defence Force, have been mobilized for evacuations. Recent memories of Cyclone Gabrielle linger, highlighting the ongoing vulnerabilities faced by residents amidst this natural disaster.

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