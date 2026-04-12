Amaravati: Building the Future Capital with Global Support
The World Bank has released significant funds for Amaravati Capital Phase-I development with further financing expected. The project aims to establish Amaravati as an inclusive growth hub through infrastructure projects, job-focused skilling, and urban governance enhancements. The development is supported by commitments from the World Bank and the Asian Development Bank.
- Country:
- India
The World Bank has disbursed USD 340 million for Amaravati Capital Phase-I, with an additional USD 150 million anticipated by April, officials reveal. This funding is part of a larger USD 1,600 million commitment by the World Bank and the Asian Development Bank for the development of the city.
The AIUDP is administered under the Program for Results framework, aligning disbursements with milestone achievements. Currently, efforts concentrate on strengthening institutional capacities and establishing governance for Amaravati, aiming to foster it as a hub of growth and employment.
Ongoing projects include infrastructure development and flood management, with significant advancements reported. The partnership with the Asian Development Bank will continue, supporting the transformation of Amaravati into a managed, climate-resilient city designed to provide a high quality of life to its residents.
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