Tourism on the Rise: J&K Issues Record Building Permissions Amid Crackdown on Illegal Constructions

The tourism sector in Jammu and Kashmir is witnessing a boom, as evidenced by the issuance of 415 building permissions in the fiscal year 2025–26 alone, a figure surpassing those of the previous two years combined. This surge is part of a broader trend, with 807 total permissions granted between 2023 and 2026, marking a significant upswing in tourism-related activity in the region.

However, alongside this growth, authorities are also clamping down on unauthorized constructions, identifying over 500 illegal structures across popular tourist destinations and enforcing stringent penalties, including demolitions. Notably, Bhaderwah and Pahalgam are among the key areas facing regulatory actions for such infractions. In these regions, notices have been issued, FIRs lodged, and several buildings either sealed or dismantled to ensure adherence to approved regulations.

To further bolster regulatory oversight, the tourism authorities are maintaining a GIS-based inventory of all authorized constructions in areas with formalized master plans, like Gulmarg, Pahalgam, and Sonamarg. This system provides a spatial framework for monitoring compliance, with geo-coordinates of proposed developments being mandatory for the issuance of building permissions or no-objection certificates. This approach aims to enhance spatial monitoring and sustain regulatory measures across Jammu and Kashmir's burgeoning tourism landscape.

(With inputs from agencies.)