Tragedy Strikes: Children Swept Away in Ganga River

In a heart-wrenching incident, three children were swept away by the strong currents of the Ganga River near Khajura Nagla Pukhta village. The local police confirmed that one body has been recovered while the search continues for two missing children.

The tragic event unfolded as siblings Keshav, aged 9, and Gudia, aged 10, alongside their friend Akhilesh, 11, decided to bathe in the river. Their choice to venture into deeper waters led to the unfortunate accident.

Residents, who acted swiftly upon hearing the children's cries, alerted the police, who joined the rescue efforts. Station House Officer Devendra Kumar Singh assured that operations are ongoing to locate the missing children.