Left Menu

Tragedy Strikes: Children Swept Away in Ganga River

In a tragic incident near Khajura Nagla Pukhta village, three children were swept away while bathing in the Ganga River. The body of one child has been recovered, while search efforts continue for the other two. Local villagers and police are actively involved in the rescue operations.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Budaun(Up) | Updated: 12-04-2026 19:13 IST | Created: 12-04-2026 19:13 IST
Tragedy Strikes: Children Swept Away in Ganga River
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

In a heart-wrenching incident, three children were swept away by the strong currents of the Ganga River near Khajura Nagla Pukhta village. The local police confirmed that one body has been recovered while the search continues for two missing children.

The tragic event unfolded as siblings Keshav, aged 9, and Gudia, aged 10, alongside their friend Akhilesh, 11, decided to bathe in the river. Their choice to venture into deeper waters led to the unfortunate accident.

Residents, who acted swiftly upon hearing the children's cries, alerted the police, who joined the rescue efforts. Station House Officer Devendra Kumar Singh assured that operations are ongoing to locate the missing children.

TRENDING

1
Punjab's New Bill: Combating Sacrilege with Stricter Penalties

Punjab's New Bill: Combating Sacrilege with Stricter Penalties

 India
2
Chief Minister Rekha Gupta Orders Comprehensive Audit of Liquor Retail Entities

Chief Minister Rekha Gupta Orders Comprehensive Audit of Liquor Retail Entit...

 India
3
Economic Warfare: The New Battlefield in Global Politics

Economic Warfare: The New Battlefield in Global Politics

 United States
4
Groundwater: The Hidden Crisis Lurking Below

Groundwater: The Hidden Crisis Lurking Below

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Cambodia’s STEM Gender Gap Persists Despite Rising Female Education Levels

ADB Study Shows Manufacturing Still Powers Growth in Developing Nations

Why gender pay gaps still exist in government jobs despite structured pay systems

Study Finds Rural Portugal Has Stronger Start-Up Potential Than Cities

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026