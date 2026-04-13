Odisha Swelters: Heatwave Grips State as Temperatures Soar
Odisha faces extreme heat as temperatures surpass 40 degrees Celsius in multiple regions. Titlagarh emerges as the hottest area at 41°C. The meteorological department advises precautions against heat. To accommodate increased travel demand, Indian Railways plans additional Summer Special Trains to key destinations during the peak holiday period.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Bhubaneswar | Updated: 13-04-2026 20:54 IST | Created: 13-04-2026 20:54 IST
- Country:
- India
Odisha continues to endure scorching weather as eight locations report temperatures exceeding 40 degrees Celsius, according to officials.
Titlagarh, in Bolangir district, reached 41°C, making it the state's hottest area. Meanwhile, other areas like Jharsuguda, Bhawanipatna, and Sambalpur also recorded significant heat levels.
The Indian Railways, responding to increased passenger demand, will deploy additional Summer Special Trains, enhancing travel convenience during the holiday rush.