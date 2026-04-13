Odisha Swelters: Heatwave Grips State as Temperatures Soar

Odisha continues to endure scorching weather as eight locations report temperatures exceeding 40 degrees Celsius, according to officials.

Titlagarh, in Bolangir district, reached 41°C, making it the state's hottest area. Meanwhile, other areas like Jharsuguda, Bhawanipatna, and Sambalpur also recorded significant heat levels.

The Indian Railways, responding to increased passenger demand, will deploy additional Summer Special Trains, enhancing travel convenience during the holiday rush.