Ranchi's Rally for a Cleaner Tomorrow: 'Swachhandolan' Marches On

In a concerted effort to foster a culture of cleanliness, Ranchi Mayor Roshni Khalkho on Monday spearheaded a rally titled 'Swachhandolan'.

The rally, originating from the Ranchi Municipal Corporation's Kutchery office, aimed at galvanizing public support and awareness, covered a distance of approximately 2 kilometers before concluding at Jaipal Singh Stadium.

This initiative is part of the larger plan to improve Ranchi's standing in the 'Swacch Sarvekshan', where the city currently holds a disconcerting 37th position among cities with over a million residents.

(With inputs from agencies.)