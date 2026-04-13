Ranchi's Rally for a Cleaner Tomorrow: 'Swachhandolan' Marches On
Ranchi Mayor Roshni Khalkho led a rally named 'Swachhandolan' to promote cleanliness awareness. The march started from Ranchi Municipal Corporation's office and covered 2 km to Jaipal Singh Stadium. The initiative aims to enhance public participation ahead of future 'Swacch Sarvekshan' surveys, where the city currently ranks low.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Ranchi | Updated: 13-04-2026 12:27 IST | Created: 13-04-2026 12:27 IST
- Country:
- India
In a concerted effort to foster a culture of cleanliness, Ranchi Mayor Roshni Khalkho on Monday spearheaded a rally titled 'Swachhandolan'.
The rally, originating from the Ranchi Municipal Corporation's Kutchery office, aimed at galvanizing public support and awareness, covered a distance of approximately 2 kilometers before concluding at Jaipal Singh Stadium.
This initiative is part of the larger plan to improve Ranchi's standing in the 'Swacch Sarvekshan', where the city currently holds a disconcerting 37th position among cities with over a million residents.
(With inputs from agencies.)
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