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Tragedy Strikes Jhelum: Search for Drowned Brothers

Two brothers, Majid and Shahid Bashir, drowned in the Jhelum River in Jammu and Kashmir's Anantnag district. The incident occurred while they were bathing sheep, resulting in one slipping and the other drowning during a rescue attempt. Authorities are conducting a search to recover their bodies.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Srinagar | Updated: 13-04-2026 13:48 IST | Created: 13-04-2026 13:48 IST
Tragedy Strikes Jhelum: Search for Drowned Brothers
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  • India

Two brothers tragically drowned in the Jhelum River in Anantnag district of Jammu and Kashmir on Monday, officials reported.

The incident occurred when Majid Bashir, 30, and Shahid Bashir, 28, were bathing their sheep in the Padshahibagh area of Bijbehara, officials stated.

Preliminary investigations indicated that one brother slipped into the river, and the other drowned while attempting a rescue. Authorities have launched a search to recover the bodies.

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