Tragedy Strikes Jhelum: Search for Drowned Brothers

Two brothers tragically drowned in the Jhelum River in Anantnag district of Jammu and Kashmir on Monday, officials reported.

The incident occurred when Majid Bashir, 30, and Shahid Bashir, 28, were bathing their sheep in the Padshahibagh area of Bijbehara, officials stated.

Preliminary investigations indicated that one brother slipped into the river, and the other drowned while attempting a rescue. Authorities have launched a search to recover the bodies.