Tragedy on the Yamuna: Boat Capsize Claims 15 Lives
The death toll from a boat capsize incident in the Yamuna river has risen to 15 following the recovery of two more bodies. Among the deceased are Monika and Yash Bhalla, a student and musician. One individual, Pankaj Malhotra, remains missing as search teams continue rescue operations.
- Country:
- India
The death toll in the tragic boat capsize on the Yamuna River climbed to 15 after authorities recovered two more bodies on Monday. According to officials, the recovery took place during an extensive search operation.
Superintendent of Police (Rural) Suresh Chandra Rawat reported that Monika's body was found near the Bangali Ghat area, while another victim, Yash alias Yuvraj Bhalla, was discovered near the Devaraha Baba Ghat. Bhalla, who was a musician, was seen playing the 'dhol' shortly before the accident, his father revealed.
Despite the recovery efforts involving several teams, the body of Pankaj Malhotra, a manager at a Himachal Pradesh steel company, remains unaccounted for. The boat, carrying predominantly tourists from Punjab, capsized after striking a pontoon bridge near Kesi Ghat in Vrindavan.
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