Delhi's Gas Supply: Efficient Distribution Keeps Cylinders Rolling
Chief Minister Rekha Gupta assures that LPG supply is well-managed in Delhi, with timely delivery and surpassing demanded levels. On April 12, 1.11 lakh bookings and 1.30 lakh deliveries were recorded, indicating improved supply chain efficiency. Consumers are encouraged to consider alternative fuels like PNG for sustained supply.
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On Monday, Chief Minister Rekha Gupta assured that Delhi's LPG supply remains steady, with supply exceeding demand and improved delivery times. Over one lakh bookings were made on April 12, and over 1.3 lakh cylinders were delivered, indicating clearing of backlogs and efficient distribution.
The Chief Minister highlighted that the distribution system in Delhi is running smoothly, with an average delivery time now reduced to 3.87 days. The Delhi government is actively monitoring the situation to ensure uninterrupted supply of LPG.
For commercial users, the daily allocation of 6,480 cylinders surpasses the weekly offtake of 4,268 cylinders, showing a surplus. Gupta urged consumers to avoid unnecessary stockpiling and promoted Piped Natural Gas (PNG) as a reliable alternative.
(With inputs from agencies.)
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