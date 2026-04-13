Delhi Government Seeks Hidden Gems for Padma Awards Nomination
The Delhi government will nominate lesser-known individuals for the Padma Awards, aiming for broader recognition. A committee will finalize candidates based on merit and public service contributions, with emphasis on underrepresented groups. Nominations are due by June 15 for Republic Day 2027 announcements.
- Country:
- India
The Delhi government has initiated an effort to spotlight lesser-known candidates for the prestigious Padma Awards, with nominations to be submitted by June 15. This initiative follows a directive from the Ministry of Home Affairs inviting nominations for the Padma Vibhushan, Padma Bhushan, and Padma Shri awards.
Officials have been tasked to form a committee to identify deserving candidates based on merit, lifetime achievements, and public service contributions. The Delhi government emphasizes the importance of considering individuals whose work has been overlooked, particularly from underrepresented groups such as women and weaker sections.
All nominations must be submitted through the Rashtriya Puraskar portal and adhere to a specific format, including an 800-word narrative. The final deadline for online submissions stands at July 31, ensuring deserving individuals have a chance for national recognition on Republic Day 2027.
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