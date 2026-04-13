Left Menu

Project 'SANGAM': Paving the Path for Traffic Solutions in Delhi

Project 'SANGAM' is a citizen-centric initiative by the Delhi Traffic Police, launched to tackle local traffic problems through community involvement. Involving over 6,000 residents, the project emphasizes community input, resulting in enhanced enforcement actions and infrastructural improvements across various parts of Delhi.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 13-04-2026 18:38 IST | Created: 13-04-2026 18:38 IST
Project 'SANGAM': Paving the Path for Traffic Solutions in Delhi
  • Country:
  • India

Delhi has implemented thousands of e-challans, towing, clamping operations, and on-the-ground traffic improvements under a new initiative designed to address local traffic issues. This move, known as Project 'SANGAM', was introduced by the Delhi Traffic Police to incorporate community participation in resolving area-specific traffic challenges.

In line with directives from Lieutenant Governor Taranjit Singh Sandhu, the project actively involves Resident Welfare Associations (RWAs) and Market Welfare Associations (MWAs) in finding solutions. Since April 3, over 6,000 residents have participated in around 30 meetings, providing more than 50 suggestions related to parking violations, e-rickshaw management, and pedestrian safety, among others.

Following community feedback, enforcement actions have been intensified, and measures such as signal timing adjustments and coordination with civic agencies have been adopted. Additional staff are deployed for anti-encroachment drives, aiming to expand this successful project to more parts of Delhi.

TRENDING

1
Lufthansa Strikes Ground Passengers: The Pension Conflict

Lufthansa Strikes Ground Passengers: The Pension Conflict

 Germany
2
El Nino's Return: A Challenge for India's Monsoon

El Nino's Return: A Challenge for India's Monsoon

 India
3
Karnataka's Recipe for Healthier Government Gatherings

Karnataka's Recipe for Healthier Government Gatherings

 India
4
World Aquatics Lifts Ban on Russian and Belarusian Athletes

World Aquatics Lifts Ban on Russian and Belarusian Athletes

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Is technostress in hospitals undermining care quality and AI adoption?

Clean energy boom creates chaos AI is now rushing to fix

AI in schools may reinforce socioeconomic gaps

AI can miss critical animal behavior in naturalistic zoo settings

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026