Project 'SANGAM': Paving the Path for Traffic Solutions in Delhi

Delhi has implemented thousands of e-challans, towing, clamping operations, and on-the-ground traffic improvements under a new initiative designed to address local traffic issues. This move, known as Project 'SANGAM', was introduced by the Delhi Traffic Police to incorporate community participation in resolving area-specific traffic challenges.

In line with directives from Lieutenant Governor Taranjit Singh Sandhu, the project actively involves Resident Welfare Associations (RWAs) and Market Welfare Associations (MWAs) in finding solutions. Since April 3, over 6,000 residents have participated in around 30 meetings, providing more than 50 suggestions related to parking violations, e-rickshaw management, and pedestrian safety, among others.

Following community feedback, enforcement actions have been intensified, and measures such as signal timing adjustments and coordination with civic agencies have been adopted. Additional staff are deployed for anti-encroachment drives, aiming to expand this successful project to more parts of Delhi.