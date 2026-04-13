Trump's Warning to Iranian Fast-Attack Ships

On Monday, U.S. President Donald Trump issued a stern warning directed at Iran, focusing on the threat posed by Iranian fast-attack ships near a U.S. maritime blockade. He asserted that any such vessels approaching the blockade would face immediate elimination.

Trump elaborated on the threat, describing the fast-attack ships as a previously underestimated danger. He emphasized that these ships would be swiftly neutralized using specialized systems. These systems are akin to those employed against drug traffickers at sea, noted for their quick and decisive action.

The President shared this message via a post on Truth Social, underscoring the United States' readiness to act with force against perceived threats in the region.

(With inputs from agencies.)