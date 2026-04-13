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Trump's Warning to Iranian Fast-Attack Ships

U.S. President Donald Trump issued a stern warning to Iran, stating that any Iranian fast-attack ships approaching a U.S. maritime blockade would be eliminated. Trump emphasized the threat these ships pose and assured that they would be swiftly dealt with using systems akin to those used against drug dealers.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 13-04-2026 20:21 IST | Created: 13-04-2026 20:21 IST
Trump's Warning to Iranian Fast-Attack Ships
President Donald Trump

On Monday, U.S. President Donald Trump issued a stern warning directed at Iran, focusing on the threat posed by Iranian fast-attack ships near a U.S. maritime blockade. He asserted that any such vessels approaching the blockade would face immediate elimination.

Trump elaborated on the threat, describing the fast-attack ships as a previously underestimated danger. He emphasized that these ships would be swiftly neutralized using specialized systems. These systems are akin to those employed against drug traffickers at sea, noted for their quick and decisive action.

The President shared this message via a post on Truth Social, underscoring the United States' readiness to act with force against perceived threats in the region.

(With inputs from agencies.)

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