Middle Eastern Turmoil Impacts LVMH Sales
LVMH, a leading French luxury company, reported a dip in sales due to the Middle Eastern conflict, affecting both Gulf market sales and tourism spending in Europe. The conflict between Iran and Israeli-U.S. forces reduced total group sales by 1%, impacting the company's profit margins significantly.
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French luxury conglomerate LVMH has announced that geopolitical turmoil in the Middle East has significantly affected its sales. The company's global sales increased by 1% in the last quarter, falling short of the expected 1.5% rise.
The military conflict involving Iran and Israeli-U.S. forces slashed LVMH's total group sales by approximately 1%. Tourist spending from the region also decreased, exacerbating the situation. Mall sales in Dubai plummeted by up to 50% during the conflict, contributing to a sharp decline in consumer traffic.
While the Middle Eastern market constitutes 6% of LVMH's turnover, its impact on profit margins could be higher due to its high profitability levels. Additionally, LVMH noted a 3% drop in European sales amid the strong euro and ongoing warfare.
(With inputs from agencies.)
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