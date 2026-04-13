Middle Eastern Turmoil Impacts LVMH Sales

French luxury conglomerate LVMH has announced that geopolitical turmoil in the Middle East has significantly affected its sales. The company's global sales increased by 1% in the last quarter, falling short of the expected 1.5% rise.

The military conflict involving Iran and Israeli-U.S. forces slashed LVMH's total group sales by approximately 1%. Tourist spending from the region also decreased, exacerbating the situation. Mall sales in Dubai plummeted by up to 50% during the conflict, contributing to a sharp decline in consumer traffic.

While the Middle Eastern market constitutes 6% of LVMH's turnover, its impact on profit margins could be higher due to its high profitability levels. Additionally, LVMH noted a 3% drop in European sales amid the strong euro and ongoing warfare.

(With inputs from agencies.)