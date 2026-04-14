Modi Unveils Delhi-Dehradun Expressway, Promising Swift Connectivity
Prime Minister Narendra Modi participated in a roadshow in Dehradun, greeting crowds before inaugurating the Delhi-Dehradun Expressway. The expressway, costing over Rs 12,000 crore, will cut travel time between the two cities from six to two and a half hours, enhancing regional connectivity and infrastructure.
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Prime Minister Narendra Modi captivated the crowd during a lively roadshow in Dehradun ahead of inaugurating the much-anticipated Delhi-Dehradun Expressway. The event drew a significant public turnout, with locals and school children eagerly lining the streets to get a glimpse of the nation's leader.
Modi's visit included a spiritual stop at the Siddhpeeth Maa Datkali Temple, highlighting a blend of cultural and developmental engagements. His journey to the inauguration site, Jaswant Ground, was marked by a show of support as flower petals showered his path.
The newly inaugurated 213-kilometre Delhi-Dehradun economic corridor promises to revolutionize connectivity, reducing travel time dramatically. Crossing Delhi, Uttar Pradesh, and Uttarakhand, the high-speed corridor is a significant milestone, costing over Rs 12,000 crore, drastically slashing the journey time to two and a half hours.
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