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Kerala Braces for Intense Heatwave: Safety Measures and Precautions

Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan warns residents of a soaring heatwave with temperatures reaching up to 40 degrees Celsius. The Kerala State Disaster Management Authority issues advisories urging the public to avoid direct sunlight, stay hydrated, and take safety precautions, especially for vulnerable groups and outdoor workers.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Thiruvananthapuram | Updated: 14-04-2026 17:16 IST | Created: 14-04-2026 17:16 IST
Kerala Braces for Intense Heatwave: Safety Measures and Precautions
Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan
  • Country:
  • India

Kerala is gearing up for a potentially severe heatwave, with temperatures predicted to soar across the state in the coming days. Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan has highlighted the urgent need for public preparedness as the Kerala State Disaster Management Authority issues advisories on safety measures and precautions.

The state government warns that temperatures could hit 40 degrees Celsius in some regions, with increasing ultraviolet (UV) index levels heightening health risks. Residents have been advised to avoid direct exposure to sunlight during peak hours and stay hydrated by consuming ample water and hydrating foods.

Attention is particularly drawn to vulnerable groups, including the elderly, children, and those working outdoors. Educational institutions are advised to limit outdoor activities, and local authorities are tasked with ensuring access to clean drinking water. The public is encouraged to rely on official sources for weather updates to avoid misinformation.

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