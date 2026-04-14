Loni: From Mythical Land to Pollution Catastrophe

Once remembered in mythology for its ties to the Ramayana, Loni has now become infamous for a much more modern plight: severe air pollution. Now holding the uncomfortable title of the world's most polluted city, Loni is facing spiraling levels of pollution, with PM2.5 concentrations far exceeding safety limits.

IQAir's 2025 World Air Quality Report positioned Loni with an alarming annual average PM2.5 level of 112.5 micrograms per cubic meter, more than 22 times the WHO's advised threshold. As residents battle health challenges, the areas surrounding this Uttar Pradesh town are choked with toxic air, exacerbated by industrial emissions and vehicle pollution.

The confluence of illegal industrial activity and rampant e-waste burning has translated into a severe public health disaster. Despite efforts by the UP Pollution Control Board to curb illegal activities, challenges persist as dust, emissions, and toxic burns continue to degrade quality of life for Loni's residents.

(With inputs from agencies.)