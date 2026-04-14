Expressway Inauguration: A Leap Towards 'Viksit Bharat'

At a pivotal event on Tuesday, Prime Minister Narendra Modi inaugurated the Delhi–Dehradun Expressway, a major infrastructure milestone for India, expected to cut travel time dramatically and boost regional trade.

Chief Minister Rekha Gupta praised the initiative, emphasising its alignment with the 'Viksit Bharat' vision and its importance as a developmental cornerstone for Delhi.

The expressway is part of a large-scale infrastructure effort by the central government, with extensive highways now reinforcing economic connectivity and urban development across India.

(With inputs from agencies.)