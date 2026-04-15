Devastating Downpour: Heavy Rains Wreak Havoc in Northwestern Haiti

Heavy rains have battered northwestern Haiti, leaving at least 12 dead and causing widespread destruction across the region. In the wake of the deluge, hundreds of homes and farmland have been inundated, while a local hospital and over 900 additional residences have also faced severe flooding. Authorities reported the destruction of a bridge, multiple roads, and numerous crops, compounding challenges in a country where more than half of the population grapples with acute food insecurity.

The rains, which started this past Saturday and continued through Monday, particularly devastated towns such as Port-de-Paix, Saint Louis du Nord, and Anse-a-Foleur. Due to flooded roads, local officials have reported major obstacles in accessing communities urgently requiring food and basic goods. The severity of the weather has also forced the closure of schools and businesses, further disrupting daily life.

With no immediate respite from the inclement weather, Haitian authorities continue to assess the situation and coordinate relief efforts. The ongoing crisis highlights not only the fragility of infrastructure but also the urgent need for comprehensive disaster response plans in Haiti.

(With inputs from agencies.)