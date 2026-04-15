Left Menu

Devastating Downpour: Heavy Rains Wreak Havoc in Northwestern Haiti

Heavy rains in northwestern Haiti have claimed at least 12 lives, flooded farmland, and damaged hundreds of homes. Affecting towns like Port-de-Paix and Anse-a-Foleur, the storms destroyed infrastructure and worsened food insecurity, as access to basic goods is severely hampered.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Portauprince | Updated: 15-04-2026 00:48 IST | Created: 15-04-2026 00:48 IST
Devastating Downpour: Heavy Rains Wreak Havoc in Northwestern Haiti
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

Heavy rains have battered northwestern Haiti, leaving at least 12 dead and causing widespread destruction across the region. In the wake of the deluge, hundreds of homes and farmland have been inundated, while a local hospital and over 900 additional residences have also faced severe flooding. Authorities reported the destruction of a bridge, multiple roads, and numerous crops, compounding challenges in a country where more than half of the population grapples with acute food insecurity.

The rains, which started this past Saturday and continued through Monday, particularly devastated towns such as Port-de-Paix, Saint Louis du Nord, and Anse-a-Foleur. Due to flooded roads, local officials have reported major obstacles in accessing communities urgently requiring food and basic goods. The severity of the weather has also forced the closure of schools and businesses, further disrupting daily life.

With no immediate respite from the inclement weather, Haitian authorities continue to assess the situation and coordinate relief efforts. The ongoing crisis highlights not only the fragility of infrastructure but also the urgent need for comprehensive disaster response plans in Haiti.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Escalation in Gaza: Ceasefire Under Siege

Escalation in Gaza: Ceasefire Under Siege

 Global
2
Tragedy Strikes Odisha School: Food Poisoning Claims Life, 100+ Hospitalized

Tragedy Strikes Odisha School: Food Poisoning Claims Life, 100+ Hospitalized

 India
3
Private Credit: Navigating the Risks and Rewards

Private Credit: Navigating the Risks and Rewards

 Global
4
Racing Bulls Accelerate Upgrades Amid F1 Schedule Shake-up

Racing Bulls Accelerate Upgrades Amid F1 Schedule Shake-up

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Asia’s AI power play transforms higher education systems

More AI, less trust? Patients pull back as automation grows in healthcare

Why current AI consent models are failing creators and rights holders

AIoT takes on water scarcity with real-time monitoring and predictive power

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026