Unprecedented April Heat Wave Blasts Eastern US
An unusual heat wave is setting record temperatures across the eastern United States, with big cities like New York, Philadelphia, and Washington, DC experiencing near-record highs. The heat, expected to last through the weekend, comes after severe storms and poses significant health risks to vulnerable populations.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Atlanta | Updated: 15-04-2026 11:33 IST | Created: 15-04-2026 11:33 IST
- Country:
- United States
The eastern United States is bracing for an unusual heat wave that is set to bring record temperatures to major cities this week.
Weather experts warn that conditions like this are rare for April and can pose significant health risks, especially as they follow severe storms in several states.
While the heat is expected to peak midweek, forecasters anticipate that temperatures will remain high into Friday, with potential new records across the region.