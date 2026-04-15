Reviving Kochi's Heritage: The TP Canal Restoration Initiative

Kochi, a port city on India's southwest coast, is undertaking significant efforts to restore the iconic Thevara–Perandoor Canal, badly affected by pollution and neglect over the years.

The TP Canal Restoration Programme, launched in 2023, sees collaboration between Kochi Municipal Corporation, the Centre for Heritage, Environment and Development, and the United Nations Environment Programme. Their focus is on ecological restoration through innovative methods, thereby linking Kochi's cultural heritage to urban development and climate resilience.

Community participation plays a crucial role, with over 400 students involved in awareness initiatives and local fisherwomen receiving training. Once restoration is complete, the canal will feature public spaces, enhancing Kochi's maritime identity while supporting global efforts to reduce ocean pollution.

(With inputs from agencies.)