Left Menu

Reviving Kochi's Heritage: The TP Canal Restoration Initiative

Kochi initiates the TP Canal Restoration Programme to rejuvenate the Thevara–Perandoor Canal, enhancing biodiversity and reducing pollution. This joint effort involves the local government, UNEP, and community, aiming to transform the canal into a sustainable, multifunctional waterway while contributing to global ocean pollution reduction goals.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Kochi | Updated: 15-04-2026 13:43 IST | Created: 15-04-2026 13:43 IST
Reviving Kochi's Heritage: The TP Canal Restoration Initiative
  • Country:
  • India

Kochi, a port city on India's southwest coast, is undertaking significant efforts to restore the iconic Thevara–Perandoor Canal, badly affected by pollution and neglect over the years.

The TP Canal Restoration Programme, launched in 2023, sees collaboration between Kochi Municipal Corporation, the Centre for Heritage, Environment and Development, and the United Nations Environment Programme. Their focus is on ecological restoration through innovative methods, thereby linking Kochi's cultural heritage to urban development and climate resilience.

Community participation plays a crucial role, with over 400 students involved in awareness initiatives and local fisherwomen receiving training. Once restoration is complete, the canal will feature public spaces, enhancing Kochi's maritime identity while supporting global efforts to reduce ocean pollution.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Peter Magyar to Form New Hungarian Government

Peter Magyar to Form New Hungarian Government

 Hungary
2
Innovative Solar Machines to Combat Stubble Burning in Uttar Pradesh

Innovative Solar Machines to Combat Stubble Burning in Uttar Pradesh

 India
3
Gujarat High Court Pushes for Strong AI Regulation Against Deepfakes

Gujarat High Court Pushes for Strong AI Regulation Against Deepfakes

 India
4
No graft charge against Modi who ruled Gujarat, Centre for 24 yrs; will recover with interest Rs 300 cr TMC ate up in job scam: Shah.

No graft charge against Modi who ruled Gujarat, Centre for 24 yrs; will reco...

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Thailand’s Roadmap to Global Sustainability Reporting Gains Momentum

As Trade Surges, Inefficient Borders Slow Almaty–Bishkek Corridor Growth

Tunisia’s Gender Gap: Why Women Remain Absent from the Workforce Despite Progress

Strong Mothers, Weak Safety Nets: Poverty Among Single Mothers on the Rise

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026