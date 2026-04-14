Discovering Nandhaur: A New Gateway to Biodiversity and History

The Nandhaur Wildlife Sanctuary in Uttarakhand has unveiled its 'Nandhaur Biodiversity Gallery,' offering tourists a deeper insight into the sanctuary's rich ecosystem. Officially notified in 2012, the sanctuary spans 269 square kilometers and is part of the storied Kumaon forest region linked to Jim Corbett.

Developed at the Chorgalia and Kakarali gates, this gallery is a strategic move to boost eco-tourism and conservation awareness. It not only showcases the sanctuary's flora and fauna, including 37 tigers, but also serves as an alternative platform for learning about biodiversity during visits where wildlife may not be easily spotted.

A focal point of the gallery is its historical section, featuring rare archival material and photographs documenting forest management legacy and the Nandhaur Tramway System for timber transport. This initiative, spearheaded by Divisional Forest Officer Kundan Kumar, underscores the architectural and ecological heritage of the region.

(With inputs from agencies.)