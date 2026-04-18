Transparency Calls in FDA Drug Approvals Stir Tensions

The Institute for Clinical and Economic Review (ICER) is urging the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) to increase transparency in its accelerated approval of certain drugs. In a recent report, ICER highlighted issues with the FDA's use of surrogate endpoints, which predict clinical benefit without direct measurement, fast-tracking drug approvals for serious conditions lacking treatments.

Amidst these discussions, a study contrasts Eli Lilly's tirzepatide and Novo Nordisk's semaglutide weight-loss drugs, noting tirzepatide's greater weight loss versus potential lean body mass reduction. Furthermore, the FDA is deliberating broadening testosterone therapy use and has ongoing interactions with companies like Roche for regulatory purposes, addressing drug approvals and market accessibility.

In other developments, the pharmaceutical market continues to expand globally, led by companies such as India's Hetero Labs, which aims for major international sales of its diabetes and weight-loss drugs. These actions indicate significant shifts and competitive dynamics within the global health landscape, as stakeholders navigate regulatory frameworks and market demands.

(With inputs from agencies.)