Australia cuts cost of rooftop solar for businesses

Australia's government has announced a policy to cut the cost of installing rooftop solar panels on businesses by one-fifth, expanding existing subsidies for renewable energy.

Reuters | Updated: 05-08-2026 12:19 IST | Created: 05-08-2026 12:19 IST
Australia cuts cost of rooftop solar for businesses
  • Country:
  • Australia

Australia will accelerate ​its transition to renewable energy ​by cutting the ‌cost to ​install rooftop solar panels on factories, warehouses, farms and other businesses by around one-fifth, ‌the government said on Wednesday. The policy expands existing subsidies for rooftop solar and batteries in homes that have driven a surge ‌in installations, boosting renewable power supply and reducing Australia's reliance on ‌coal-fired plants.

Around one-third of Australian houses now host solar arrays — the highest proportion in the world — and together they produce around 10% of ⁠the ​country's power, ⁠according to the government. Climate Change and Energy Minister Chris Bowen said the government ⁠would now subsidise systems up to 10 times bigger than the ​previous maximum.

"We are expanding the solar discount to include installations ⁠up to 1 MW in size," Bowen said in an address ⁠to the ​National Press Club in Canberra. "This will slash the installation costs for commercial, industrial and agricultural buildings by around ⁠20%. That's a significant saving on an investment which will immediately ⁠begin lowering the ⁠cost of energy."

Bowen also said he was asking the Australian Energy Market Commission to speed ‌up approvals.

TRENDING

1
Rugby-All Blacks hooker Bell ruled out of South Africa tour, Slater called up

Rugby-All Blacks hooker Bell ruled out of South Africa tour, Slater called u...

New Zealand
2
GLOBAL MARKETS-Asia stocks move higher on Wall Street lead, oil steady

GLOBAL MARKETS-Asia stocks move higher on Wall Street lead, oil steady

United States
3
Swimming-Australia's Cooper steps down from leadership group after Commonwealth Games no-show

Swimming-Australia's Cooper steps down from leadership group after Commonwea...

Australia
4
Wildfires near Spokane destroy more than 700 buildings, force 64,000 to flee

Wildfires near Spokane destroy more than 700 buildings, force 64,000 to flee

United States

PERSPECTIVES AND INSIGHTS

Nigeria's Economy Stabilizes, but AfDB Warns Financing Gap Threatens Long-Term Development Goals

Digital Reach, Delayed Returns: What Fintech Adoption Means for Asian Banks

Economic Complexity Could Help Sub-Saharan Africa Grow More Sustainably

Rising Urban Heat Could Shrink South Asia's Economy Without Urgent Climate Action: World Bank

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback

Use this form for editorial or site feedback. We usually reply within 2 to 3 working days.

By submitting, you agree that we may use your email address to respond.

Subscribe to our Newsletter  

STANDARDS & POLICIES

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse
Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026