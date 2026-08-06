Bosnia's UNESCO Vjetrenica 'wind cave' provides heatwave relief

Tourists are flocking to the UNESCO-listed Vjetrenica cave in southern Bosnia to escape the scorching heat, taking advantage of its constant 11°C temperature year-round.

Reuters | Updated: 06-08-2026 13:30 IST | Created: 06-08-2026 13:30 IST
Bosnia's UNESCO Vjetrenica 'wind cave' provides heatwave relief
  • Country:
  • Bosnia and Herzegovina

As southern Bosnia sweltered in 40 degree Celsius (104 degrees ‌Fahrenheit), tourists have taken shelter in the constantly cool temperatures of the UNESCO-listed Vjetrenica cave.

Vjetrenica, which means wind cave, is located in the south of Bosnia and Herzegovina, about 25 km (15 miles) north of the Adriatic town ‌of Dubrovnik, where cruise liners in high season arrive daily with thousands of visitors. Numbers allowed ‌to visit the cave are limited because of the sensitivity of the environment. Its constant 11 degrees Celsius (52 F) temperature year-round has made it a refuge for biodiversity as well as for humans.

Visitor groups of a maximum of 80 ⁠at ​a time explore some ⁠of the 7.5 km labyrinth of dark corridors and spacious chambers, where legend says fairies used to dance all the way ⁠down to the Adriatic Sea. "Initially when we are entering the cave, it's a nice wind and then it's very ​cold and it does not only give a cool for your eyes but also for ⁠your body," said Ranjithkumar Rajendran, a neurobiologist based in Germany, who visited the cave with his family.

"It's literally like free air ⁠conditioning," ​said Mila Jankovic, a young Serb living in England. Davor Bakovic, director of the Vjetrenica public institution that manages the cave, said increasingly intense summer heatwaves had meant that more than half of ⁠last year's 21,000 visitors to the cave arrived during the summer months.

He also said Vjetrenica was working ⁠with scientific organisations to ⁠try to protect the biodiversity of the cave, which has been home to hundreds of organisms. The most famous is Proteus anguinus, the European blind cave salamander ‌that can ‌live up to 100 years.

TRENDING

1
Michigan primary tests direction of U.S. Democratic Party

Michigan primary tests direction of U.S. Democratic Party

United States
2
Fed's Schmid calls for tighter monetary policy to tamp down on 'too high' inflation

Fed's Schmid calls for tighter monetary policy to tamp down on 'too high' in...

United States
3
Russian attacks kill one in Ukrainian capital Kyiv, trigger fires

Russian attacks kill one in Ukrainian capital Kyiv, trigger fires

Ukraine
4
Brazil downgrades diplomatic ties with Argentina after Milei insults Lula

Brazil downgrades diplomatic ties with Argentina after Milei insults Lula

Brazil

PERSPECTIVES AND INSIGHTS

Botswana's Rising VAT Gap Exposes Compliance Crisis, IMF Calls for Smarter Tax Enforcement

North Macedonia Could Unlock 14% Higher GDP by Closing Gender Employment Gap: World Bank

How AI Can Strengthen Inclusive Education Across the Global South

Digital Finance and Farm Diversification Can Cushion Climate Disasters

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback

Use this form for editorial or site feedback. We usually reply within 2 to 3 working days.

By submitting, you agree that we may use your email address to respond.

Subscribe to our Newsletter  

STANDARDS & POLICIES

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse
Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026