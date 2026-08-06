FAO Boosts Brucellosis Testing Skills Training for Veterinary in Zimbabwe

The Food and Agriculture Organization (FAO) has strengthened regional capacity to detect and respond to brucellosis by providing specialised laboratory training for veterinary professionals in Zimbabwe. The programme focused on improving disease diagnosis at the wildlife-livestock interface, helping countries strengthen surveillance systems and reduce the risks that zoonotic diseases pose to animals and people.

The five-day training was held from 20 to 24 July 2026 at the Victoria Falls Wildlife Trust Veterinary Laboratory under the European Union-funded STOSAR II Project, with additional support from the Pandemic Fund multi-country initiative.

Training Strengthens Disease Detection

The programme responded to a request from the Kavango-Zambezi Transfrontier Conservation Area (KAZA) Secretariat to improve regional laboratory capacity for diagnosing brucellosis. Opening the training, STOSAR II Project Coordinator Dr. Elma Zanamwe highlighted the collaboration between FAO, Zimbabwe's Directorate of Veterinary Services, the Victoria Falls Wildlife Trust, ZimParks and KAZA partners in strengthening animal health under the One Health approach.

Brucellosis is a bacterial disease that affects livestock, wildlife and humans. It can reduce animal productivity, threaten food safety and create serious public health concerns, particularly in regions where wildlife, livestock and communities interact closely.

Practical Laboratory Skills Improve

The training focused on strengthening the use of the Complement Fixation Test (CFT), an important confirmatory test for diagnosing brucellosis after initial screening. Participants received classroom instruction and practical laboratory experience covering disease epidemiology, biosafety, quality assurance, reagent preparation, sample processing, test procedures, troubleshooting and interpretation of results.

Veterinarians and laboratory technologists from the Victoria Falls Wildlife Trust, Zimbabwe's Central Veterinary Laboratory, ZimParks, provincial veterinary laboratories, FAO Zimbabwe and FAO Zambia took part in the programme. Assessment results showed a clear improvement in knowledge, with average scores increasing from 69 percent before training to 82 percent after completion.

One Health Collaboration Expanded

The initiative also strengthened cooperation between wildlife and livestock health institutions, reinforcing the role of laboratory diagnosis, disease surveillance and field epidemiology in supporting evidence-based decision-making across the KAZA region.

Zimbabwe's Central Veterinary Laboratory will continue providing technical mentorship, quality assurance and referral support as brucellosis testing capacity expands. FAO said continued collaboration among veterinary authorities, conservation agencies and regional partners will improve disease reporting, laboratory standards and coordinated surveillance.

The training forms part of the broader STOSAR II programme to strengthen veterinary services, laboratory networks and One Health collaboration across Southern Africa. FAO expects the improved technical capacity to support better disease surveillance, protect livestock production, strengthen wildlife conservation and reduce public health risks while supporting rural livelihoods across the region.