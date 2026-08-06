Soccer-UEFA maintains World Cup boycott threat despite FIFA push to end internal turmoil

FIFA's bid to move past the biggest internal crisis of Gianni Infantino's presidency is unlikely to end scrutiny of how world soccer is governed, with UEFA saying on Thursday that it remained committed to boycotting the World Cup as more countries ‌withdrew supportfor his candidacy. A day after FIFA's leadership gathered in Rabat to publicly reaffirm support for Infantino, world soccer's governing body apologised to its 211 members for mistakes around the abandoned proposal to sell a slice of the World Cup's commercial future. FIFA also pledged to review the processes that led to the controversy which sparked the fiercest revolt of Infantino's tenure after national federations complained they had been sidelined. European soccer's governing ‌body UEFA stressed that its key conditions for a return to FIFA competitions had not been met. "First, the proposals to sell off the major competitions had to be withdrawn and secondly, assurances have to ‌be made that such attempts to disfigure the game in this way will never be made again," UEFA said in a statement.

"These conditions have not been met. In addition, UEFA made it abundantly clear in its statement on Saturday that it has lost confidence in Gianni Infantino's presidency. That position holds." UEFA added that FIFA employees "whose careers depend on his favour" agreeing with Infantino did not alter its position.

UEFA did not say if teams would boycott FIFA's next event -- the women's Under-20 World Cup in Poland next month. Reuters ⁠has contacted the ​Polish FA for comment. FIFA TO REVIEW PROCESSES

A review will be ⁠conducted before a report is presented to the Council at its next meeting and the conciliatory tone marked a stark contrast with the increasingly public criticism that forced FIFA into retreat. However, FIFA can no longer dodge questions raised by confederations, leagues and national ⁠associations over how major strategic decisions are made.

South America's CONMEBOL expressed concerns over the "repeated unilateral actions taken without resorting to dialogue," stressing the importance of institutional reforms FIFA introduced more than a decade ago to promote transparency. "CONMEBOL will not support ​any action or procedure that ignores or deviates from these institutional mechanisms," it said.

"The CONMEBOL Council calls for the preservation of unity within the football family, for acting with institutional responsibility, for strengthening ⁠dialogue, and for fully respecting governance mechanisms." 'PROFOUND ABUSE OF PRESIDENTIAL POWER'

Players' union FIFPRO said Infantino's proposal "negotiated behind closed doors" was not just a governance failure but a "profound abuse of presidential power". However, FIFA insists that all actions taken over the commercial rights proposal complied with its ⁠regulations ​and stressed that mistakes related to process and communication rather than breaches of governance rules.

"If true, that is not a defence. It is an indictment of FIFA's current governance framework," FIFPRO said. FIFA attempted to present a united front, warning critics that, with the project now abandoned, it would "no longer tolerate any attacks on its integrity, good governance and due process".

POLITICAL FALLOUT For Infantino, the immediate priority has been containing the political fallout ⁠ahead of March's presidential election in Morocco, when he will seek a fourth term through 2031.

Wednesday's meeting delivered that objective, with FIFA's management board and Secretary General Mattias Grafstrom publicly endorsing the president. But ⁠Jordan's FA President Prince Ali bin Hussein said he would ⁠not endorse Infantino despite finally receiving prize money outstanding for their participation in the 2025 Arab Cup. England also officially withdrew its support for Infantino, an FA spokesperson told Reuters, as did the Albanian FA. Infantino continues to enjoy strong support from many smaller associations, particularly across Africa and Asia, where FIFA development ‌funding remains central to national soccer ‌programmes, and he still appears well placed politically with no viable challenger emerging ahead of the presidential election. (Reporting ​by Rohith Nair in Bengaluru; Editing by Ken Ferris)