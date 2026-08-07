Mexican avocado group says operational pause will not meaningfully hit supply

The Mexican ​Hass Avocado Association said ‌on Thursday ​it does not anticipate a temporary operational pause to have a meaningful ‌impact on market supply, after the U.S. suspended avocado inspections on exports in Mexico's Michoacan state over security concerns.

Current supply ‌chain conditions are expected to support U.S. market needs in ‌the short-term, the association added in a letter to members. "While the situation continues to evolve, current supply chain conditions are expected to ⁠support ​near-term U.S. ⁠market needs," the letter said. "Product already in the supply chain and existing inventories ⁠are expected to continue meeting customer demand."

Inspections are required for ​avocados destined for the United States, meaning any prolonged suspension ⁠could slow or temporarily halt shipments from Michoacan, a key supplier ⁠to ​the U.S. market. Mexico is on track to ship roughly 1.2 million metric tons of avocados to the United ⁠States in 2026, as strong demand from its top export market ⁠helps ⁠drive total Mexican avocado exports to a record 1.31 million metric tons, according to USDA ‌data.