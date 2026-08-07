Trump to sign orders on birthright citizenship, Axios reports

US President Donald Trump plans to sign executive orders targeting birthright citizenship for children born in the US to foreign nationals, including some diplomatic staff and potential future US territories.

Reuters | Updated: 07-08-2026 01:40 IST | Created: 07-08-2026 01:40 IST
Trump to sign orders on birthright citizenship, Axios reports
Donald Trump
  • Country:
  • United States

U.S. President Donald ​Trump plans to sign two executive orders ​on Thursday aimed at denying ‌citizenship ​to children born in the United States because of commercial "birth tourism", Axios reported.

Trump is also seeking to deny birthright citizenship for children ‌born of some foreign diplomatic staff in the U.S. and, potentially, U.S. territories in the future, according to Axios. Trump's itinerary shows he has a "signing time" event at the Oval Office ‌on Thursday, which had not begun as of 4:05 pm (2005 GMT), about an hour ‌and five minutes past the time slot in the official schedule released by the White House.

Limiting birthright citizenship has been one of the top priorities in the Republican president's crackdown on immigration. An earlier effort by Trump ⁠was rejected ​by the Supreme ⁠Court in June, prompting him to call upon Congress to act.

No U.S. law outright bars birth tourism, but ⁠a federal regulation implemented in 2020 during Trump’s first term prohibits using temporary tourist and business visas ​for the primary purpose of obtaining U.S. citizenship for a newborn. People who engage ⁠in birth tourism schemes could be prosecuted for fraud or other related crimes. There are no official figures tallying ⁠the ​number of foreigners who come to the U.S. for the explicit purpose of giving birth and obtaining citizenship for their children, or the cost to taxpayers.

The Center for Immigration ⁠Studies, which supports lower levels of immigration, estimated in an analysis in 2020 that between 20,000-25,000 ⁠mothers came to ⁠the U.S. for birth tourism in a year-long period between 2016-2017. There were 3.6 million births in the U.S. in 2025.

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