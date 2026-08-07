Mexico avocado group says US inspection halt unlikely to disrupt supply

The Mexican Hass Avocado Association said on Thursday it does not expect the pause of U.S. export inspections to significantly hurt cross-border sales, as authorities ‌scramble to restore operations in Michoacan state following a suspension triggered by security concerns. The suspension, announced Wednesday as part of a statewide alert, is the latest disruption to the lucrative avocado trade tied to security concerns for U.S. inspectors in the region. Organized crime groups in Michoacan, Mexico's top avocado-producing state, have long targeted growers and exporters through extortion and other criminal ‌activities.

"While the situation continues to evolve, current supply chain conditions are expected to support near-term U.S. market needs," the Mexican Hass association said in a letter ‌to members. "Product already in the supply chain and existing inventories are expected to continue meeting customer demand." U.S. officials have not said how long the suspension will remain in place, as Mexican authorities were moving to restore operations.

A Michoacan government official told Reuters on Thursday that authorities believe the U.S. security alert may have been triggered by violence following the weekend arrest of alleged cartel leader Alfonso Fernandez Magallon, known as "La Quiringua." Fernandez ⁠Magallon was wanted ​by the U.S. State Department as the ⁠suspected leader of the Los Reyes Cartel in Michoacan, the official said. Following the arrest, a bus was set on fire in what authorities suspect was retaliation by supporters of the criminal group.

"They saw that ⁠danger and stopped operations," said the official, who was not authorized to speak publicly. The official added that authorities had also received unconfirmed reports that a U.S. Department of Agriculture inspector may have ​been threatened.

The USDA did not immediately respond to a request for comment. More than 1,500 soldiers and National Guard personnel were deployed to Michoacan, while President ⁠Claudia Sheinbaum said her government was coordinating a "work plan" with the U.S. Embassy to guarantee the safety of inspectors in areas where National Guard coverage had previously been limited. VIOLENCE-PLAGUED REGION FOR AVOCADO TRADE Michoacan has faced similar ⁠disruptions ​before. U.S. avocado inspections were temporarily suspended in 2022 and 2024 after security incidents involving inspectors, highlighting the challenges of conducting trade oversight in one of Mexico's most violence-plagued agricultural regions.

State officials on Thursday pointed to a broader crackdown on organized crime as evidence of efforts to improve security. Michoacan Governor Alfredo Ramirez Bedolla said authorities ⁠have arrested 50 people on suspected extortion charges so far this year, including nine alleged criminal leaders. Among those arrested were Ramon Angel Alvarez Ayala, whom authorities have linked to ⁠killings of former Uruapan mayor Carlos Manzo ⁠and beauty influencer Valeria Marquez, who was shot dead while livestreaming on TikTok. Mexico is on track to export about 1.2 million metric tons of avocados this year to the United States, its largest export market, according to USDA data. That demand is ‌expected to help push Mexico's ‌total avocado exports to a record 1.31 million metric tons this year.