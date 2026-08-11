Unlocking Canine Cognition: Dogs' Ability to Decode Human Emotions

Researchers at the University of Vienna discovered that dogs can distinguish human emotions by analyzing brain scans. Happy emotions activate cognitive regions, while fear and anger show distinct patterns. This suggests dogs evolved to understand humans better. Future research will compare human and canine emotional processing.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 11-08-2026 16:32 IST | Created: 11-08-2026 16:32 IST
Unlocking Canine Cognition: Dogs' Ability to Decode Human Emotions
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  • Austria

In a groundbreaking study by the University of Vienna, dogs have been found to distinguish human emotions. This conclusion was drawn by examining brain scans of 12 dogs as they viewed images of human faces expressing various emotions.

The research, published in the journal iScience, indicated that happy emotions specifically activated the temporal cortex and caudate nucleus—areas associated with cognitive functions and reward processing. Interestingly, emotions such as anger, fear, and sadness did not stimulate these regions.

This discovery provides crucial insights into the bond shared between humans and dogs, revealing that our four-legged friends have evolved to comprehend and react to our emotional signals. Future studies will further explore how dogs combine body language, vocal cues, and scent to interpret human behavior.

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