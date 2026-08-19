Fuel Crunch in Moscow: Stations Limit Gasoline Sales Amid Supply Strain

Moscow's fuel stations have reintroduced gasoline purchase limits as shortages escalate, influenced by Ukrainian drone strikes on refineries and strong seasonal demand, according to Reuters and fuel suppliers.

After starting in May, these shortages became prevalent across Russian regions by July, although Moscow temporarily eased restrictions in June. The supply deficit is part of Ukraine's strategy to undermine Russia’s war effort by targeting oil refineries and reducing energy revenue.

Russia has countered by banning gasoline and diesel exports, relaxing fuel quality requirements, and increasing imports. Despite these efforts, long queues persist at stations, with Gazprom Neft limiting diesel and capping gasoline sales. Rosneft restricts gasoline to 30 liters per vehicle nationwide, and Lukoil attributes constraints to unscheduled maintenance and ensuring operational stability. Tatneft has enforced a 50-liter cap on gasoline purchases.