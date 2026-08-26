Pacific Nations Strengthen Geohazard Early Warning Cooperation

Pacific Island countries are strengthening their shared approach to earthquakes, tsunamis, volcanic eruptions and landslides as governments and technical partners work to close gaps in monitoring and make warnings reach communities faster. Representatives from across the region met in Honiara, Solomon Islands, from 10 to 14 August 2026 for a series of regional meetings focused on building stronger geohazard monitoring, preparedness and early warning systems.

The week brought together officials and specialists from Papua New Guinea, Solomon Islands, Vanuatu, Fiji, Tonga, French Polynesia and New Caledonia, alongside regional organisations and international partners. Discussions covered the Oceania Regional Seismic Network (ORSNET), the Pacific Tsunami Warning and Mitigation System and wider regional geohazard cooperation, with participants agreeing on priorities for 2026–2030 at a time when many Pacific communities remain highly exposed to multiple natural hazards.

A connected network for earthquakes, volcanoes and landslides

The strongest message from the Honiara meetings was that individual countries cannot tackle geohazard risks in isolation, particularly when earthquakes, volcanic activity and tsunamis can affect several island nations within a short period. Participants identified limited technical capacity, gaps in monitoring coverage, difficulties maintaining specialised equipment and uneven access to real-time geophysical information as challenges that continue to affect warning services.

Countries endorsed priority measures to strengthen ORSNET through better seismic data sharing, improved interoperability, workforce development and sustained investment in monitoring infrastructure. A new ORSNET Technical Working Group will support common regional standards, data governance, operational procedures and technical coordination, giving participating countries a more structured way to share expertise and improve the reliability of their systems.

Implementation priorities were also validated for the Oceania Regional Volcano Network and Oceania Regional Landslide Network. Work will include expanding technical training, improving information and metadata management and connecting scientific monitoring more closely with national warning systems. Participants backed the continued development of a formal Regional Geohazards Network covering earthquakes, volcanoes, landslides and tsunamis, creating a broader platform for cooperation, governance and resource mobilisation.

Faster tsunami warnings and stronger national preparedness

Tsunami preparedness received particular attention during the 11th meeting of the Pacific Tsunami Warning and Mitigation System Regional Working Group for Pacific Island Countries and Territories. Representatives reviewed findings from the 2025 PTWS Capacity Gap Assessment and considered where countries need additional support in monitoring, warning dissemination, response planning and operational coordination.

Fiji's updated tsunami response arrangements have been validated, seismic data sharing with the Pacific Tsunami Warning Centre has increased, and hazard assessments continue with support from regional and international partners. Participants stressed that effective warning systems depend on close coordination among meteorological services, geohazard agencies, disaster management offices and national tsunami warning centres rather than technology working on its own.

Round-the-clock operational capability remains an important regional priority, alongside automated warning technologies and decision-support tools that can help authorities assess threats and communicate alerts more quickly. Community preparedness remains equally important because even a technically accurate warning has limited value when people do not know where to go or how to respond.

Pacific Wave 2026 will put warning systems to the test

Countries are now preparing for Exercise Pacific Wave 2026, a Pacific-wide tsunami exercise planned to coincide with World Tsunami Awareness Day. The exercise will include scenarios involving tsunamis generated by volcanic activity, allowing national agencies to test communication channels, standard operating procedures, warning processes and regional information-sharing arrangements under simulated emergency conditions.

Lessons from the 2022 Hunga Tonga-Hunga Ha'apai eruption continue to shape this work, particularly the need to prepare for complex volcanic tsunami hazards that may develop differently from earthquake-generated events. PacWave 2026 will allow warning centres, emergency authorities and other stakeholders to identify weaknesses before a real disaster puts their systems under pressure.

Training is also being strengthened through a new PTWS Minimum Competency Training Programme for tsunami warning personnel, with possibilities being explored to connect training to accredited education through institutions such as the Regional Training Centre in Nadi and the University of the South Pacific.

Participants reaffirmed support for the UNESCO-IOC Tsunami Ready Recognition Programme and called for continued investment in public awareness, evacuation planning, preparedness activities and regular exercises. These measures support the wider Early Warnings for All initiative while helping Pacific communities build practical resilience around the hazards they face.

The Honiara meetings were supported by the Government of Solomon Islands, the Pacific Community through the European Union-funded Building Safety and Resilience in the Pacific Phase II Project, the United States Geological Survey, SPREP Weather Ready Programme, UNDRR and UNESCO-IOC.