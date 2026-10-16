Women Scientists Win Recognition for Research on Forests, Waste and Cancer in Lima

The fungi beneath Peru's forests rarely attract the attention given to the trees above them, despite their role in helping plants obtain nutrients and keeping ecosystems functioning. Research into this underground life has earned Dr. Sheena Sangay, from the National Agrarian University La Molina, recognition at the 2026 regional L'Oréal-UNESCO For Women in Science ceremony in Lima.

Sangay was one of three researchers honoured at the event, held by L'Oréal Groupe in collaboration with UNESCO and supported by Universidad Peruana Cayetano Heredia (UPCH). Joining her were Dr. Ainhoa Rubio Clemente from Colombia and Dr. Andrea Katherine Orellana Manzano from Ecuador, with each researcher receiving USD 10,000 to advance her work.

Looking Beneath the Soil to Understand Forest Health

Sangay's project examines ectomycorrhizal fungi, which live in association with plant roots and contribute to plant nutrition and ecosystem functioning. Her research will investigate how these fungal communities respond to human activity in Amazonian and Peruvian Yungas ecosystems, including how their diversity relates to the characteristics of the surrounding soil.

The work will cover three locations: Allpahuayo-Mishana National Reserve in Loreto, Yanachaga-Chemillén National Park in Pasco and Posholl Private Conservation Area, also in Pasco. Researchers will examine fungal diversity and soil conditions to expand understanding of biodiversity that often remains out of sight.

The findings could provide evidence for conservation, ecological restoration and sustainable management of tropical soils, as well as a clearer picture of how human pressures affect fungal communities.

"Receiving this recognition is an opportunity to highlight the importance of studying what often remains unseen but sustains life in our forests," Sangay said.

For her, understanding these organisms and their response to human activity can contribute to protecting the forests that depend on them.

Three Research Projects Chosen From 92 Applications

Colombia's Dr. Ainhoa Rubio Clemente, a researcher at the University of Antioquia, was recognized for work focused on the use of agro-industrial waste. Ecuador's Dr. Andrea Katherine Orellana Manzano, from the Escuela Superior Politécnica del Litoral (ESPOL), studies epigenetic markers associated with B-cell lymphoma.

The three winners emerged from 92 applications submitted across Colombia, Ecuador and Peru. More than 140 evaluators and six Grand Jury members participated in the selection process, bringing scientific and academic expertise to the assessment.

STEM specialists reviewed the projects in the first stage. Six finalists, two from each participating country, advanced to evaluation by the Grand Jury, which helped select the winners.

Eduardo Gotuzzo, President of L'Oréal Groupe for Central America and the Andean Region, said the recognition gives greater visibility to women's scientific talent and research that could help address regional challenges. He reaffirmed the company's commitment to creating opportunities for women to develop their scientific potential and contribute to their communities.

UPCH Rector Dr. Wilfredo Gonzáles Lozada emphasized the need to support talented women throughout their research careers, giving them opportunities to develop projects and address problems affecting society.

Recognition Meets the Need for Lasting Career Support

The awards come against a backdrop of persistent barriers for women in science. According to UNESCO figures cited in the announcement, women account for approximately 33% of researchers worldwide, with representation declining as careers progress, particularly in engineering, artificial intelligence and applied sciences.

A study by L'Oréal Groupe and IPSOS Napoleón Franco covering Colombia, Peru and Panama identified access to employment, workplace conditions and professional development opportunities as major obstacles for women in STEM.

The study reported that only one in three women graduating from STEM fields goes on to pursue a doctorate. It also found that 53% of women believed their compensation reflected their talent and individual contribution, compared with 69% of men. These findings describe the countries studied, providing regional context rather than a worldwide measure.

Mónica Oliveros, UNESCO Peru's National Officer for Sciences and the Environment, stressed that gender equality in science requires support extending beyond awards, from access to science education and skills development to career opportunities and participation in decision-making.

The programme combines research funding with recognition of women's contributions, supporting the three winners' next steps and encouraging broader participation in scientific discovery.