Following is a summary of current sports news briefs.

Tennis-Top doubles players call on ATP to rethink ​proposed changes

Leading men's doubles players have called on the ATP Tour ​to reconsider plans that would reduce the size of the ‌doubles competitions ​at events and move prize money to the singles format. In a letter addressed to the ATP board and management and signed by 137 active players, 33 former players and 20 federations, the group said it understood the ‌need for reforms but was deeply concerned about the plans being discussed.

WTA roundup: Anna Bondar ousts top seed in Guangzhou

Hungary's Anna Bondar knocked out top-seeded Daria Snigur of Ukraine 6-4, 6-2 in the first round of the Guangzhou Open on Monday in China. Bondar served eight aces, converted four of eight break points and posted ‌a 22-12 edge in winners to complete the upset in just 75 minutes. She will face either American Sofia Kenin or Spain's Kaitlin Quevedo ‌in the second round of the WTA 250 event.

NHL-Fans and players revel on frozen pond of ice hockey nostalgia

The Winnipeg Jets have a modern indoor arena but tens of thousands of their fans and those of the visiting Montreal Canadiens zipped up parkas, pulled on warm hats and stuffed their hands into mittens to watch their teams battle in a temporarily converted outdoor Canadian football ⁠stadium. Sunday night's ​Heritage Classic was not just something ⁠different for fans of the National Hockey League's rare but popular outdoor ice hockey celebrations.

NHL roundup: Wild's Quinn Hughes makes winning return to Vancouver

Quinn Hughes scored a goal and had an assist ⁠while reaching the 500-point career mark in his return to Vancouver, and Kirill Kaprizov scored his league- leading 13th goal and also had an assist as the Minnesota Wild defeated ​the Canucks 4-2 on Sunday night. Hughes, playing his first game in Vancouver since he was sent to Minnesota in a blockbuster trade on ⁠Dec. 12, 2025, became the second-fastest American defenseman in NHL history to reach 500 career points. Brian Leetch accomplished the feat in 496 games while Hughes, who was booed each time he touched ⁠the puck, ​did it in 520 games.

US CFTC, NBA agree to cooperate over basketball and prediction markets

A US regulator and the National Basketball Association entered into a cooperative agreement over prediction markets, the Commodity Futures Trading Commission said on Monday, amid concerns about insider trading and market oversight. The two entities agreed to share ⁠related information that could have a direct impact on the "integrity" of professional basketball, according to a copy of the memorandum of understanding signed by CFTC Chairman Michael ⁠Selig and NBA Commissioner Adam Silver.

NFL-Jay-Z ⁠to headline next year's Super Bowl halftime show

Jay-Z will headline the 2027 Super Bowl halftime show in February, the National Football League announced on Monday. The show at the NFL championship game is the most-coveted showcase in the world ‌of music. US television ‌ratings for the halftime performance often top 100 million viewers and rank higher than ​the audience for the game itself.