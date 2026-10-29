Fiji Strengthens Disaster Warning Plans to Help Island Communities Act Before Crisis

Fiji is strengthening its preparations for earthquakes, tsunamis, landslides and volcanic hazards through a review of draft national procedures and public training materials. A two-day technical validation workshop brought national agencies and technical stakeholders together to examine how scientific information leads to warnings, emergency coordination and community action. The review identified improvements needed before the draft Geohazard Standard Operating Procedure receives final approval.

The workshop took place on 13–14 October 2026 at the Tanoa Plaza Hotel in Suva. It was convened by the Mineral Resources Department/National Tsunami Warning Centre, the National Disaster Risk Management Office, Fiji Meteorological Services and UNESCO's Intergovernmental Oceanographic Commission. Participants reviewed the draft procedure, a Training and Public Awareness Toolkit, and proposed arrangements for exercises and drills.

Discussions focused on making responsibilities clearer and ensuring that warnings reach people in time to take protective action. Fiji's scattered islands create particular challenges for monitoring hazards and communicating with remote communities, especially when connections are disrupted or delayed. Participants emphasized reliable monitoring networks and backup communication systems as essential parts of national preparedness.

Clarifying responsibilities and strengthening warning procedures

The first day examined the procedure's legal and institutional foundations, agency responsibilities, monitoring arrangements, earthquake and tsunami protocols, warning distribution and operational accountability. Participants supported its overall structure and coverage of several hazards, identifying details that require further refinement. These included verifying legal mandates, clarifying authority for warnings and preparedness actions, and defining when decisions should move to higher levels of responsibility.

Recommendations also called for stronger operational records, clearer shift handovers and more detailed earthquake and tsunami monitoring and warning procedures. Tsunami discussions stressed that communities need to recognize natural warning signs, including strong or prolonged earthquake shaking, unusual changes in sea level and abnormal ocean sounds. Participants reinforced the message that people encountering these signs should move to higher ground or inland without waiting for an official warning.

Making preparedness information accessible and practical

The second day examined how the draft toolkit could translate scientific and operational procedures into actions understood by agencies, emergency managers and the public. Proposed materials serve communities, schools, tourism operators, businesses, media organizations and other sectors, with training covering hazards, institutional responsibilities, warning communication, community preparedness and operational exercises. Participants supported accessible information, locally relevant measures, consistent messages from authorized sources, backup communications and continuous learning.

Technical language needs simplifying, with clear explanations of alert levels and the difference between natural warning signs and official alerts. Recommendations included adaptable warning and public-information templates, identification of authorized information sources for each hazard, and materials suited to different languages and literacy levels. Training should address the needs of women, children, older people, persons with disabilities, tourists, temporary visitors, remote communities and outer islands.

Participants recommended adding informed planning as a guiding principle, connecting hazard and risk information with preparedness, community planning and relevant land-use decisions. Community priorities included stronger disaster risk management committees, identification of safe areas and evacuation routes, evacuation mapping, hazard-specific response plans and assistance for people needing additional support. Schools, tourism operators, businesses and community organizations require tailored plans because their exposure, users and continuity needs differ.

Testing plans through exercises and drills

Exercises and drills were identified as the next practical step for checking whether the proposed procedures work under realistic conditions. Discussions highlighted opportunities to test selected procedures and communication arrangements, with lessons documented and used to improve both the operating procedure and toolkit. Planned testing includes Fiji's National Disaster Awareness Week simulation and the Pacific Wave 2026 regional exercise on 5 November, World Tsunami Awareness Day.

Workshop recommendations will guide revisions covering agency responsibilities, public communication, accessibility and continued operational testing. The validation process is intended to strengthen connections between scientific monitoring, warning authorities, emergency institutions and the communities they serve. Its central objective is to ensure that reliable technical information produces clear, timely and inclusive protective action.