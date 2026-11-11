Europe Has Cut Emissions While Growing Its Economy: Can It Deliver the Next Round of Climate Cuts?

Europe is cutting greenhouse gas emissions while expanding clean technologies and generating billions through carbon pricing, but the pace of decarbonisation is becoming increasingly difficult to reconcile with its approaching climate deadlines. The European Commission reports that net emissions fell by 1.6% in 2025, extending a long-term decline while exposing uneven progress across sectors and Member States.

The EU has reduced emissions by 39% since 1990 while its economy has expanded by 74%, demonstrating that economic growth has continued alongside falling emissions. Yet the latest annual decline raises questions about whether existing measures can deliver the acceleration required to achieve the bloc's target of at least 55% net emissions reductions by 2030.

The challenge has become more demanding following the April 2026 amendment to the European Climate Law, which established a legally binding 90% reduction target for 2040. With the European Commission identifying shortfalls in national emissions commitments and land-sector carbon removals, the central concern is shifting from establishing climate ambitions to delivering measurable reductions across the economy.

National emissions gaps reveal where Europe's transition is losing momentum

The uneven performance of sectors covered by different EU climate rules offers an explanation for the emerging implementation difficulties. Emissions regulated through the EU Emissions Trading System declined by approximately 2% in 2025, while those governed by the Effort Sharing Regulation remained broadly stable, indicating that progress is concentrated unevenly across economic activities.

The Effort Sharing Regulation covers domestic transport, buildings, agriculture and waste, sectors where Member States carry national emissions-reduction responsibilities. Current projections indicate a collective reduction of approximately 38.5% by 2030 compared with 2005 levels, slightly below the required 40%. Although the numerical difference appears limited, closing it will require additional national measures and investments.

Nine Member States have been identified as making insufficient progress toward their individual targets. Austria, Croatia, Cyprus, Germany, Italy, Ireland, Lithuania, Malta and Sweden will be asked to submit corrective action plans, placing greater emphasis on implementation rather than relying on existing commitments.

The intervention illustrates a persistent governance challenge within the EU's climate framework. Collective objectives depend on measures operating across different national economies and sectors, meaning that progress in emissions trading cannot automatically compensate for weaker performance elsewhere. Coordinating implementation therefore becomes increasingly consequential as the 2030 deadline approaches.

Land-based carbon removals present another difficulty. Although provisional estimates indicate an 11% increase in net removals during 2025, projections still show a shortfall of 40–55 million tonnes of carbon dioxide equivalent against the 2030 land-use target. The improvement signals movement in the required direction without establishing that the sector is approaching compliance.

Taken together, the figures reveal why aggregate emissions reductions provide an incomplete assessment of climate performance. Europe can record another year of declining emissions while simultaneously accumulating implementation pressures in sectors essential to achieving its legally established targets.

Carbon revenues are growing faster than the evidence of uniform decarbonisation

Europe's carbon market is generating substantial financial resources for the transition. According to the Commission's 2026 Carbon Market Report, revenues from the EU Emissions Trading System reached €43.2 billion in 2025, an increase of 11% over the previous year. Of this amount, €23.9 billion went directly to Member States to support decarbonisation measures for households and industry.

The revenue expansion highlights the financial role of emissions trading beyond regulating industrial pollution. Carbon pricing can provide governments with resources for investments intended to reduce emissions, but higher revenues alone do not establish how effectively those investments translate into measurable climate outcomes.

Industrial installations reduced emissions by 3.3% during 2025, particularly across iron and steel, cement and chemicals. Maritime transport recorded a 4% decline, while aviation emissions increased by 0.2%. These contrasting results demonstrate the different trajectories of sectors operating within the wider carbon-market framework.

Although overall ETS emissions remain below the established cap, the Commission reports that reductions have slowed compared with previous years. Its July 2026 proposal to reform emissions trading for the 2030–2040 period reflects the continuing importance of market design as the EU pursues deeper cuts.

Clean technology deployment offers a more encouraging picture of structural change. Battery-electric car registrations reached 1.9 million in 2025, representing approximately one in six new registrations. Wind and solar capacity increased to 611 gigawatts, accounting for about 49% of total EU electricity generation capacity.

Heating technology is also changing. Additional heat pump capacity reached an estimated 41 gigawatts in 2025, compared with 26 gigawatts during 2024, indicating faster deployment. These developments support the EU's efforts to reduce imported fossil fuel dependence and strengthen energy security.

However, technology installation, industrial manufacturing and actual emissions reductions represent different measures of progress. Expanding clean infrastructure creates opportunities to reduce future emissions, while compliance with climate targets ultimately depends on the reductions achieved across covered sectors.

Climate losses are adding another financial burden to Europe's transition

Europe's climate commitments are unfolding alongside increasing economic exposure to extreme weather. The Commission estimates that climate-related events have caused €822 billion in economic losses across the EU since 1980, underscoring the financial consequences of climate hazards even as emissions-reduction policies advance.

Addressing future exposure will require considerable adaptation spending. Approximately €70 billion annually is estimated to be needed through 2050, adding a substantial resilience requirement alongside investments in clean energy, transport, industrial decarbonisation and other emissions-reduction measures.

The EU Climate Resilience Framework, presented in October 2026, is intended to strengthen the region's ability to anticipate, prepare for and manage climate risks. Its proposed Climate Resilience Law would incorporate a common reference trajectory for global warming, providing a shared basis for understanding future climate exposure.

The coexistence of rising adaptation requirements and ambitious emissions targets complicates investment priorities. Spending on decarbonisation addresses the sources of future warming, while adaptation concerns economic and social risks already associated with changing climatic conditions. Progress on either front cannot eliminate the need for the other.

For European governments, the challenge increasingly involves translating policy commitments, carbon-market revenues and technological expansion into coordinated outcomes. National implementation, industrial emissions, land removals and resilience investment all require attention, while the approaching 2030 deadline reduces the time available to address projected shortfalls.

The next indicators of progress will include the corrective measures proposed by nine Member States, the development of ETS reforms and improvements in land-sector carbon removals. The allocation of carbon revenues will also warrant scrutiny as governments seek greater returns from decarbonisation spending.

Europe's climate transition has already produced substantial emissions reductions alongside economic expansion. Its next phase, however, will be judged less by the scale of existing commitments or revenues generated than by whether those mechanisms can accelerate reductions across lagging sectors while addressing the mounting costs of climate exposure.