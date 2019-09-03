International Development News
Hurricane Dorian: Currituck County issues evacuation of Corolla and Carova 

Devdiscourse News Desk Washington DC
Updated: 03-09-2019 20:46 IST
A satellite image of Hurricane Dorian Image Credit: ANI

Currituck County has issued a mandatory evacuation of the Outer Banks communities of Corolla and Carova to begin on Wednesday, September 4, at 8:00 am (local time).

All residents and property owners in Currituck County have been advised to make preparations today for the impending arrival of Hurricane Dorian.

According to the National Hurricane Center (NHC), tropical storm force winds will reach Currituck in the afternoon of Thursday, September 5 and rainfall could reach up to 15 inches depending on the final path of the storm.

Residents have been advised to be aware of possible flooding throughout the community.

Vacationers planning to visit Currituck County this weekend have been asked to check with their property manager or rental companies to see if access to the Outer Banks will be available.

Visitors will not be allowed into the Outer Banks during the evacuation.

Citizens with additional questions may call 252-232-2115 for local information.

