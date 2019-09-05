TCL unveils new AI TV portfolio at IFA 2019

TCL (01070.HK), a leading player in the global TV industry, today launched a new suite of artificial intelligence (AI) televisions at IFA 2019 -- the TCL 8K QLED X Series and its Mini LED Series.

"We'll continue to invest in leading technologies to bring closer integration between AI and IoT to amplify the benefits of an intelligent life," said Kevin Wang, CEO of TCL Industrial Holdings.

Flagship 8K QLED X Series

The 8K QLED X Series, available in 85-, 75- and 65-inch models, offers a next-generation viewing experience. It features a retractable built-in camera and supports augmented reality (AR). Featuring a duo-display design, it allows viewers to enjoy a mini-screen independently.

The 8K Series will become available in the second quarter of 2020 in selected markets.

Key features:

8K display technology

Quantum Dot display technology

Dolby Vision®

Built-in camera

Duo-display design

TCL AI-IN

Android P operating system

Onkyo sound bar

Dolby Atmos

The above series will also come with a 4K duo-display version without a camera, available in 75-, 65- and 55-inch models. The 4K models will become available in the fourth quarter of 2019 in selected markets.

Mini LED Series

The premier model is a 75-inch 8K Mini LED TV. Its backlight is driven by 25,200 high-performance LEDs, delivering superior brightness of up to 1200 nits. It features 900 local dimming zones.

Key features:

Mini LED display technology

8K display technology

Quantum Dot display technology

Dolby Vision®

TCL AI-IN

Android P operating system

Onkyo sound bar

Dolby Atmos

This 8K model will become available during the second quarter of 2020 in selected markets. There is also a 75-inch 4K version. In addition, there are two 65-inch 4K versions with optional sound bars that will be available at the end of 2019.

Visit TCL's booth at IFA 2019: Hall 21, Stand 102, Messe Berlin, 6th-11th September.

*Please refer to local plans regarding product spec and availability.

About TCL

TCL (01070.HK) is a fast-growing consumer electronics company and leading player in the global TV industry. Founded in 1981 in China, it now operates in over 160 markets globally. TCL specializes in the research, development and manufacturing of consumer electronics products ranging from TVs, audio and smart home products.

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/970562/TCL_8K_QLED_X_Series_TCL_Mini_LED_Series.jpg