TCL Mini LED TV wins prestigious Home Theater Gold Award at IFA 2019

TCL (01070.HK), one of the leading players in the global TV industry, said today that it is honored to receive the "Home Theater Gold Award" for its flagship Mini LED X10/C11 TV at the Internationale Funkausstellung Berlin (IFA) 2019, by International Data Group (IDG) and German Industry & Commerce Co., Ltd. (GIC/AHK).

The award represents high recognition of TCL's commitment to technological innovation as it strives to become a leading global smart technology company that helps customers worldwide to live a smart and healthy life.

"We are delighted to receive this award. TCL is a pioneer in applying Mini LED technology to mass TV production. We believe that Mini LED will lead the future development of display technologies," said Shaoyong Zhang, General Manager of the TV Business Unit and Marketing Center, TCL Industrial Holdings. "By combining Mini LED with QLED solution and 8K resolution, we will offer the most realistic color to consumers and ensure the best viewing experience."

The Mini LED Series comes in several sizes and with a variety of functions. The premier model is a 75-inch 8K Mini LED TV. Its backlight is driven by 25,200 high-performance LEDs, delivering superior brightness of up to 1200 nits. It also features 900 local dimming zones.

Key features include:

Mini LED display technology

8K display technology

Quantum Dot display technology

Dolby Vision®

TCL AI-IN

Android P operating system

Onkyo sound bar

Dolby Atmos

This 8K model will become available during the second quarter of 2020 in selected markets. There is also a 75-inch 4K version. In addition, there are two 65-inch 4K versions with optional sound bars that will be available at the end of 2019.

TCL will be showcasing its product portfolio at its booth at Hall 21, Stand 102, Messe Berlin, 6th- 11th September.

*Please refer to local plans regarding product specifications and availability.

