Following is a summary of current science news briefs. Loch Ness monster might just be a giant eel, say scientists

Scotland's fabled Loch Ness monster could possibly be a giant eel, scientists said on Thursday after an intensive analysis of traces of DNA in the Loch's icy waters. The results ruled out the presence of large animals such as dinosaurs, they said. India loses contact with spacecraft on mission to the moon

India lost contact with a spacecraft it was trying to land on the moon on Saturday, its space agency said, in a setback for the nation's ambitious plans to become the first country to probe the unexplored lunar south pole. The lander of the Chandrayaan-2 moon mission was attempting a "soft," or controlled, landing near the south pole of the moon where scientists believe there could be water ice. Communication was lost just as it was about to touch down.

Also Read: Science News Roundup: Eggs from last northern white rhinos fertilized, scientists say

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)